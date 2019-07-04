Court sends DIG Mizan’s nephew to jail in graft case

DHAKA, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sent police sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan, also the nephew of suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman, to jail in the same graft case in which his uncle was thrown behind bars.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order as Hasan surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail.

Advocate Rezaul Karim and Qazi Najibullah Heru moved SI Hasan’s case, while Mosharraf Hossain Kazal and Jahangir Alam stood for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). After hearing both the sides, the court scrapped Hasan’s bail plea and sent him to jail.

Earlier on July 2, the same court scrapped bail plea of DIG Mizanur Rahman and sent him to jail in the graft case.

Earlier on July 1 police took DIG Mizanur Rahman into custody after High Court scrapped his plea for anticipatory bail in the case.

The disgraced senior police official on June 30 filed the plea seeking anticipatory bail in a case lodged over amassing illegal wealth.

High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice S M Kuddus Zaman passed the order, asking the police officials present at the courtroom to take Mizanur into custody immediately on that day.

“He has tarnished the image of police completely. We have seen on TV that he has given a desperate statement on paying bribe,” the court said at the time.

ACC director Monjur Morshed filed the case on June 24 against Mizanur, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew and police sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan for concealing information about wealth of Taka 3.7 crore and amassing illegal wealth of Taka 3.28 crore.

Mizanur grabbed the media attention for all the wrong reasons, as he was first accused of harassing and torturing a woman, threatening another for not agreeing to marry him. ACC later launched investigation against him over allegations of graft.

Mizanur later leaked a couple audio clips, saying he has given Taka forty lakh as bribe to ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to suppress the graft allegations brought against him.