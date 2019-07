DHAKA, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – The final round of the BFF-UNICEF U-16 National Women’s Football championship (talent hunt) will begin on July 21 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

Eight district teams – six venue champions and two runners-up teams —will take part in the final round.

The participating teams are Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Jessore, Rangpur, Khagrachori, Gopalganj, Mymensingh (runners-up)and Khagrachori(runners-up).