Dhaka, Beijing ink nine instruments on various sectors

BEIJING, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and China today signed nine instruments in different sectors ranging from aid for the Rohingyas and economic and technical cooperation, investment, power, culture and tourism.

The nine instruments — five agreements, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a document — were inked after the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of People here this morning, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque said.

Minsters and officials concerned of the two countries signed the instruments in the presence of the two leaders.

Under the first agreement titled “Letter of Exchange (LoC) on the Rohingya Refugees Rice Aid”, China will provide 2,500 metric tons of rice to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar, the foreign secretary said.

Other instruments are:

2) Framework Agreement of “Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC Area”

3) Framework Agreement of “Power Grid Network Strengthening Project under PGCB” Project”

4) Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

5) Government Concessional Loan Agreement of “Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC Area Project”

6) Preferential Buyer’s Credit Loan Agreement of “Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC Area Project”

7) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Establishment of Investment Cooperation Working Group

8) MoU and its Implementation Plan on hydrological information sharing of Yalu Zhangbo / Brahmaputra River

9) MoU on Cultural Exchange and Tourism Programme.