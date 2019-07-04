Fizz well placed to be fourth fastest to 100 ODI wickets

DHAKA, July 4, 2019 (BSS)-Mustsfizur Rahman’s inconsistency raised a concern whether he could claim his 100 Wickets in this World Cup but the fast bowler’s epic performance against India in the previous match quelled that tension.

Having started the tournament with 17 wickets shy to reach the three-figure mark, Mustafizur Rahman so far took 15 wickets and is well placed to reach 100-wicket milestone when Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday.

Amid the inconsistency that often infuriates the fans, Mustafizur, adorably called as the Fizz, kept taking wickets in each and every match that made him the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh so far in a single edition of World Cup.

During the course of his 5-59, the second five-for a Bangladeshi bowler in the World Cup after Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur went Past Abdur Razzak’s haul of 13 wickets in a single edition. Razzak created the record for a Bangladeshi bowler in 2007 World Cup.

Mustafizur, famed for his mysterious cutter and slower which proved to be too hot to handle for Indian batsmen in the previous match, is on the verge of breaking another record of Razzak. Two more wickets would help him to reach 100 ODI wickets in just 54 matches.

Razzak is the fastest Bangladeshi bowler as of now, reaching 100 ODI wickets milestone in 69 matches. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is second on the list currently, having reached 100-wicket in 78 ODIs.

Mustafizur will fancy the chance at ‘Home of Cricket’ Lord’s on Friday and no other place is better to reach the landmark obviously.

If he could reach the landmark in Friday’s match, he will become the joint fourth fastest bowler of the world to achieve the feat.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the fastest, having reached the 100-wicket landmark in just 44 matches. Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc who is currently the highest wicket-taker in this World Cup with 24 wickets is second on the list, reaching the milestone in 52 matches.

Pakistan’s off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq got there in 53 matches while New Zealand’s speedster Shane Bond is the fourth in the ladder, reaching there in 54 matches. Mustafizur has the chance to join with Bond if he can take two wickets against Pakistan.

And considering his form, it is not impossible.