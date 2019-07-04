151 marginal people get income-generation devices in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 151 marginal people were given

income-generating tools and devices like sewing machine, computer, rickshaw-

van and business goods aims at improving their living and livelihood

condition through best uses of those.

Non-government organisation Brac under its ‘Urban Development Programme

(UDP)’ donated the stuffs at a simple ceremony at the conference hall of

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) yesterday afternoon.

On the occasion, 200 other slum people were also given saplings.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and its Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu

attended and addressed the distribution ceremony as the chief and special

guests respectively with Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam in the chair.

Regional Coordinator of UDP Farzana Parveen illustrated objectives of the

project and its activities and implementation strategy on the occasion.