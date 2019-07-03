Rickshaw ban on three major Dhaka roads from July 7

DHAKA, July 3, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor
Sayeed Khokon today said to ease growing traffic congestion, the city
corporation has imposed ban on plying of rickshaws on three major roads in
the capital.
The ban is expected to come into effect on Sunday, July 7.
The mayor made the announcement after emerging from a meeting of the Dhaka
Transport Control Authority (DTC) formed in this regard at his office in the
capital. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon chaired the meeting
today.
The routes are: Progoti Sarani from Kuril to Sayedabad via Rampura and
Khilgaon; Mirpur Road from Gabtoli to Azimpur via Asad Gate; and Elephant
Road from Science Laboratory Intersection to Shahbagh Intersection.
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Moshiar Rahman,
Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman Farid Ahmed Bhuiyan,
Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mofiz
Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary of Dhaka Transport Owners Association
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, among others, were present at the meeting.