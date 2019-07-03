Rifat Farazi placed on seven day remand

BARGUNA, July 3, 2019 (BSS) – Senior Judicial magistrate of Barguna today placed Rifat Farazi, on of the main accused of Shahnewaj Rifat Sharif murder, on seven day remand.

Investigation Officer of the murder case Humayun Kabir prayed for ten day remand of Faraji who was arrested today.

But the magistrate granted seven day remand of Faraji.

Principal accused of the case Nayan Bond was killed in a gunfight with police yesterday.

A band of miscreants chopped Shahnewaj Rifat Sharif to death on June 27 last in broad day light in front of Barguna Government College, raising condemnation across the country.

Police so far arrested five accused of the case and five others on suspicion.