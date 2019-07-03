Speaker urges world leaders to pursue parliamentary diplomacy

DHAKA, July 3, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has urged the world leaders across the globe to make parliamentary diplomacy a focal point for building an inclusive and equity-based world order.

She said while addressing a session titled “Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation: Principles, Trends and Institute” at a two-day conference on Development of Parliamentarism-2019 hosted by the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation at World Trade Center in Moscow on Tuesday evening, said a press release here today.

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Petr Tolstoy moderated the session which was addressed by speakers of Morocco, Korea, Iran and other countries.

The speaker said the role of all parliament members is crucial for yielding positive results in terms of global change of economy, technology and development.

She said parliamentary diplomacy could be a strong medium to resolve refugee and migrant problems of different countries and cope with the challenges of climate change.

Dr Shirin said it is possible to build up a strong and responsible parliament through ensuring transparency, accountability, rule of law, mutual respect and tolerance.

She said after the country’s independence in 1971, Bangladesh has been playing an effective role in different inter-parliamentary forums including Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) as a member state.

Bangladesh delegation members–Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Ministry Md Shamsul Haque Tuku and Md Zillul Hakim, MP–attended the session.