Deadline for registration of news portal extended

DHAKA, July 3, 2019 (BSS) – The government has extended the registration

deadline for online news portals untill July 15.

A notice signed by Deputy Secretary of Information Ministry Nasrin Parveen

was issued on June 30 in this regard, said an official release.

Earlier, the government issued a notice asking all online news portals to

complete their registration within June 30.

The news portals will have to apply for the registration using the

prescribed forms available at the Press Information Department (PID) website

http://www.pressinform.govt.bd, added the release.