Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

DHAKA, July 3, 2019 (BSS) – Stock markets today closed of the session of the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The falling major sectors were food and allied, engineering and textiles. A total of 140 securities of the large-cap group moved down due to lower activities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 12.71 points down at 5,372.21. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 1.19 points down at 1,233.98 and with 2.91 points down at 1,909.67.

The daily trade fell to 13.55 crore shares from Tuesday’s 14.62 crore shares. But, the day’s trade value at DSE increased to Taka 507.47 crore from Taka 482.71 crore of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 353 securities, prices of 126 securities closed higher against 177 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Dhaka Insurance, Peoples Insurance, Janata Insurance, 1STPRIMFMF and Continental Insurance while the major losing companies were SEMLLECMF, Beach Hatchery, Monno Stafflers, ALLTEX and KAY&QUE.

National Life Insurance topped the turnover list followed by Runners Auto, UPGDCL, Singer BD and Monno Ceramics.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 46.80 points down at 16,465.21.

At CSE, 268 issues were traded. Of those, 98 closed higher and 132 closed lower when 91.88 lakh shares worth Taka 33.35 crore changed hands.