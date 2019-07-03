RU teacher develops low-cost water filter

RAJSHAHI, July 3, 2019 (BSS)- A low-cost technology of purifying water has been invented for checking arsenic contamination.

Professor Monzur Hossain of Department of Botany, a teacher of Rajshahi University has developed a low-cost technology of purifying water.

“Step has been taken to install the technology in the arsenic-prone area,” said Professor Monzur Hossain of Department of Botany.

Prof Hossain conducted the research in association with Professor Dr Tomnury from Department of Water Engineering in Japanese Toyma University and developed the technology named ‘Removal of Arsenic through Electronic System’.

Prof Hossain said the technology has been developed after using local inputs and anyone of a family can operate the water filter using either electricity or battery.

Local electricians can also manufacture the device that can free 20-30 liters of water from arsenic contamination at a time.

“We had taken the initiative of developing the technology taking the issue of alarming arsenic situation in Bangladesh into consideration in 2014,” he added.