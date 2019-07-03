Rain likely: Met office

DHAKA, JULY 3, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today said that most parts of the country is likely to experience light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours till 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over southern part of Bangladesh”, said a met office bulletin issued here today.

“Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay”, it added.

However, the day and night temperature may be rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius in Sylhet and today’s minimum temperature was 24.0 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Chattogram division.

The highest rainfall was recorded 143 mm in Teknaf under Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6.50 pm today and rises at 5.15 am tomorrow in the capital.