Sericulture can be vital means of poverty alleviation: Experts

RAJSHAHI, July 3, 2019 (BSS)- Some experts concerned at a meeting mentioned that the sericulture can be the effective means of alleviating poverty of the grassroots population as it has both labour-oriented industrial and agricultural economic values.

“Farmers can easily cash around Taka 96,000 from sericulture on only one bigha of land yearly based on domestic labour,” said Emdadul Bari, Chief Extension Officer of Bangladesh Silk Development Board (BSDB).

He adds the farming and rearing of mulberry plants and silkworm can also be the alternative income source of the small and marginalized farmers. There is scope of harvesting mulberry leaves four times in a year and the works need huge intensive labour.

Emdadul Bari made this observation while presenting his keynote paper in the technical session of a daylong conference titled “Sericulture in Farming Method” hosted by BSDB at Shibgonj Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Chapainawabgonj district yesterday.

Dr Shamil Uddin Ahmed,(Shimul)MP, addressed the conference as chief guest while BSDB Director General Abdul Hakim, Deputy Commissioner Syed Nazrul Islam and Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Monzurul Huda spoke as special guests with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Chowdhury Raushan Islam was in the chair.

He stressed the need for making the sericulture more effective and modernized for generating employment opportunities in the rural areas side by side with cutting its poverty.

He also observed that scientific method and devises should be promoted in the grassroots level sericulture and mulberry farming to make the people interested and inspired to the process so that the sector can be revitalized.

In his remarks, Abdul Hakim said the traditional silk sector will be revitalized after the best uses of all existing potentialities and natural resources through adopting a mega project.

“We have a plan of undertaking a Taka 300-crore mega project to regain the lost glory of the silk sector through engaging the grassroots people,” he added.

Referring to the progress of the Rajshahi silk factory Abdul Hakim said now 19 looms are functioning in the current fiscal and 19 more looms will come under operation in the next fiscal that will create demand of local silk yarn.

BSDB has put emphasis on boosting production of local yarn through proper utilization of the existing natural and other infrastructural resources. He said sericulture has been incorporated in the ‘Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar (EBEK)’ project for strengthening the agro-based economy.

Under the joint venture, around 2.68 lakh mulberry plants were distributed among 1,680 EBEK members. Among the members, 777 were given need-based training for proper plantation.