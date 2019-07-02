Singapore keen to build bay-terminal in Ctg port

DHAKA, July 2, 2019 (BSS)- Singapore has expressed its interest to build a bay-terminal at Chattogram Port.

Singaporean High Commissioner in Dhaka Derek Loh came up with the interest when he met State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at his secretariat office here today.

They discussed issues related to mutual interest and employment opportunities for Bangladeshi seafarers in Singaporean ships.

Khalid urged to the Singaporean government to exchange technical knowledge between the two countries in shipping sector.

Shipping Secretary Md Abdus Samad were, among others, present at the meeting.