DUCSU-DUJA Cricket match held marking DU founding anniversary

DHAKA, July 2, 219 (BSS) – A friendly cricket match was held between Dhaka

University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and DU Journalists’ Association

(DUJA) on Monday marking the 98th founding anniversary of the university.

The 15-over cricket match was held on the university central field where

DUJA eleven beat DUCSU eleven by 27 runs, said a DU press release today.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, DU teachers’

Association President Dr ASM Maksud Kamal and other teachers of the

university were present at the prize giving ceremony.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon,

DUJA President Rayhanul Islam and its General Secretary (GS) Mahdi-Al-

Muhtasim Nibir, DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haq, its GS Golam Rabbani and AGS

Saddam Hussain, BCL DU unit President Sonjit Chandra Das, among others, were

present at the programme.