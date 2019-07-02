Tajul for easing civic facilities by taking innovative initiatives

DHAKA, July 2, 2019 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam today stressed the need for making civic amenities easy by taking innovative initiatives.

“If proper initiatives are taken with honest endeavor, public services will, of course, be easier and people-friendly,” he said while addressing the “Innovation Showcasing’ function arranged by the Local Government Division at Public Health Engineering Department (DPHE) auditorium here.

Local Government Division secretary Helaluddin Ahmad presided over the function.