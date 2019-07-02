One lakh trees to be planted marking Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

SHERPUR, July 2, 2019 (BSS) – District Administration has taken initiative for planting of saplings of one lakh trees in Sherpur district marking birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The decision was taken at a preparatory meeting on birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu in the conference room of deputy commissioner here today.

Alongside planting saplings of trees, different programmes including seminar, discussion, sports and debate competition will be taken for celebrating birth centenary Bangabandhu.

Whip Atiur Rahman attended the meeting as the chief guest with deputy commissioner Anar Koli Mahbub in the chair.

General Secretary of Local unit of Sherpur Advocate Chandan Kumar Pal, Sadar Upazila Chairman Sanaur Rahman, AL leader and officials, among others, attended the meeting.