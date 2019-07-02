Two acres land of Union Land Office recovered in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 2, 2019 (BSS) – The Kawnia Upazila Administration of the district today recovered 2.02 acres of occupied land of Haragachh Union Land Office by demolishing all illegal structures erected there.

Official sources said Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate of Kawnia upazila Jasmine Nahar with assistance of the law enforcement agencies recovered the illegally occupied land worth over Taka three crore.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Haragachh Union Land Office repeatedly served notices during the past one and a half year period to illegal occupiers to remove their structures and vacate the government land.

Officials of Haragachh Municipalility, Harahcghh Union Land Office and other employees and members of the law enforcement agencies were present, among others.