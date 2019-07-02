Moon sighting committee meets tomorrow

DHAKA, JULY 2, 2019 (BSS) – The meeting of National Moon Sighting Committee will be held at Islamic Foundation conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to review the reports of moon sighting of Arabic month of Jilhajj, 1440 Hijri.

Religious Affairs Minister and National Moon Sighting Committee President Alhajj Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah will preside over the meeting to be held at 7:15 pm, an official release said today.

People have been requested to report to the committee on sighting of the moon from any place of the country.

They can send fax or call the committee.

The telephone numbers are: 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337. The fax numbers are: 9563397 and 9555951.