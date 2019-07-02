One gets life term in drug case in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, July 2, 2019 (BSS) – Kushtia District and Session Judge today awarded life term imprisonment to a person and fined Taka 50,000 in a drug case.

The judge Arup Kumar Goswami pronounced the verdict in presence of the convicted person Rajib Hossain, finding him guilty under the Narcotics Control Act, 1990.

Convicted Rajib Hossain is the son of Nur Mohammad Mondol of Cheodia Mandalpara of Kumarkhali Upazila.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 arrested Rajib with 50 yaba tables and 62 gram heroin from Kumarkhali on January 4, 2013.

Police submitted charge sheet to the court on November 5, 2013.