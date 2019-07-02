FBCCI invites Chinese investors to invest more in Bangladesh

DHAKA, July 7, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) today urged the Chinese investors to invest more in Bangladesh as the government is providing lucrative offers to the investors in the country.

They made the call at a seminar titled ‘BD-China (Dalian) Trade and Investment Promotion’ at a hotel at Dalian in China, said a press release here.

The seminar was organized by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

A 59-member Bangladesh business delegation, led by FBCCI President Sheikh F Fahim, leaders of CCPIT and the leading Chinese businessmen were present at the programme.

Sheikh F Fahim, at the seminar, highlighted the recent economic advancement of Bangladesh and invited the Chinese investors with more investment taking the lucrative offers provided by the Bangladesh government.

The FBCCI leaders are now visiting China as the entourage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the visit, the FBCCI leaders will join a business roundtable with the leading Chinese entrepreneurs in Beijing on July 4. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also attend the roundtable.

A business meeting will also be held between FBCCI leaders and the business leaders of Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce (SRCIC). FBCCI President Sheikh F Fahim, vice presidents and the directors of FBCCI will participate in the program.