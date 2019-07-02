Three new secretaries pay tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

GOPALGANJ, July 02, 2019 (BSS) – Three new secretaries of the government paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara here today.

They are- Secretary in charge o the Cabinet Division Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Secretary (acting) of the Ministry Textile & Jute Mohammad Belayet Hossain and Secretary in Charge of the Ministry Health Education & Family Welfare Sheikh Yusuf Harun.

They paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

The secretaries later offered prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his family members who were killed brutally on August 15 in 1975.