Light to moderate rain likely across country

DHAKA, July 2, 2019 (BSS)- Most parts of the country is likely to
experience light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours till 9 am tomorrow.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty
or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and
Chattogram divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi,
Rangpur and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places
over southern part of Bangladesh”, said a Met office weather bulletin here
today.
“Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay”, the
bulletin added.
However, due to the rain, the day and night temperature may fall by (1-
2)degree Celsius over the country.
The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius in
Rajshahi while today’s minimum temperature 24.0 degrees Celsius was recorded
at Cox’s Bazar.
The sun sets at 6.50 pm today and rises at 5.15 am tomorrow in the
capital.