Light to moderate rain likely across country

DHAKA, July 2, 2019 (BSS)- Most parts of the country is likely to

experience light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours till 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and

Chattogram divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi,

Rangpur and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places

over southern part of Bangladesh”, said a Met office weather bulletin here

today.

“Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay”, the

bulletin added.

However, due to the rain, the day and night temperature may fall by (1-

2)degree Celsius over the country.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius in

Rajshahi while today’s minimum temperature 24.0 degrees Celsius was recorded

at Cox’s Bazar.

The sun sets at 6.50 pm today and rises at 5.15 am tomorrow in the

capital.