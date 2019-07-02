53 families get CI sheet and relief to build homes

LAXMIPUR, July 2, 2019 (BSS) – The government today distributed corrugated iron sheet and cash amount among natural disaster inflicted people of the district to help them reconstructing their homes.

A total f 53 families at a function at district collect orate building received the CI sheet and cash money allocated by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Deputy Commissioner Anjan C. Paul distributed the relief while other senior officials of the district administration, UNO of Sadar Upazila and officials of the district social welfare office and district relief and rehabilitation office were present.