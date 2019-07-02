RCC launches smart auto-rickshaw management system

RAJSHAHI, July 2, 2019 (BSS)- For the first time in the country, Rajshahi
City Corporation (RCC) has launched smart auto-rickshaw management system
aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the roads.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton launched the system at a function on the
city bhaban premises as the chief guest here yesterday.
Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the system will bring discipline
to the city’s public transport system and lessen public sufferings. Besides,
it will ensure security for the auto-rickshaw drivers. The mayor urged the
auto-rickshaw drivers to abide by the traffic rules to ensure public safety.
He also distributed smart cards among owners and drivers of auto-rickshaw
and charger rickshaw at the programme.
Under the system, the auto-rickshaws marked with two separate colours will
ply on the roads in two shifts — one from morning to afternoon and another
from afternoon to early night — by rotation. This will reduce the overall
traffic jam in the city streets.
Chaired by Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, the ceremony was addressed,
among others, by Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir,
RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Islam and Chief Revenue Officer Shahana
Akhter Jahan.