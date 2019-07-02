RCC launches smart auto-rickshaw management system

RAJSHAHI, July 2, 2019 (BSS)- For the first time in the country, Rajshahi

City Corporation (RCC) has launched smart auto-rickshaw management system

aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the roads.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton launched the system at a function on the

city bhaban premises as the chief guest here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the system will bring discipline

to the city’s public transport system and lessen public sufferings. Besides,

it will ensure security for the auto-rickshaw drivers. The mayor urged the

auto-rickshaw drivers to abide by the traffic rules to ensure public safety.

He also distributed smart cards among owners and drivers of auto-rickshaw

and charger rickshaw at the programme.

Under the system, the auto-rickshaws marked with two separate colours will

ply on the roads in two shifts — one from morning to afternoon and another

from afternoon to early night — by rotation. This will reduce the overall

traffic jam in the city streets.

Chaired by Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, the ceremony was addressed,

among others, by Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir,

RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Islam and Chief Revenue Officer Shahana

Akhter Jahan.