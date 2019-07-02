PM joins WEF Annual Meeting

DALIAN, China, July 2, 2019 (BSS) – More than 1,800 leaders including
heads of state and government, business, civil society, academia and the arts
across the world gathered here as the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual
Meeting of the New Champions 2019 formally kicked off today.
“The three-day WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019”, also known as
WEF Summer Davos, is taking place in Chinese city of Dalian from July 1-3
under the theme – “Leadership 4.0 – Succeeding in a New Era of
Globalization”.
At the tip of Liaodong Peninsular, Dalian is a trading and financial
center in northeastern Asia and has gained the name ‘Hong Kong of Northern
China’.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inaugurated the meeting at Dalian International
Conference Center here this morning.
Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and
Governor of Liaoning Province Tang Yijun also spoke at the function.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here last night on a
bilateral official visit to China, attended the inaugural ceremony of the
event.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese prime minister pledged that his
country will continue to focus on economic growth and reforms. “We’ll open up
new areas for foreign investors,” he said.
Li Keqiang stressed the need for adopting a comprehensive strategy to keep
up growth and reforms.
“We’ll eliminate rules and laws that are inconsistent to the international
laws,” he said.
The Chinese prime minister said the manufacturing industries of the
country have already been opened up for the foreign investors.
“Now we’re committed to opening up service sector for them,” he said,
adding the service sector is growing faster than other sectors.
Li Keqiang said both economy and market have expanded rapidly. “So there
is a need for opening up globalisation further and more trade
liberalisation,” he said.
Mentioning the slow pace of world trade and investment, the Chinese
premier put emphasis on new partnership and inclusive development to overcome
this crisis.
He said trade liberalisation and equal benefit are needed to face new
global challenges.
Chairperson of National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopment
Disorder Saima Wazed Hossain, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, PM’s
Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for
Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed
Palak were present, among others.
At the function, the prime minister exchanged greetings with other leaders
who attended the meeting.
The meeting will spur leaders to find new strategic models to adapt to the
world’s environmental challenges, regional competition, economic disparities
and technological disruption.
The World Economic Forum (WEF), based in Cologny-Geneva, Switzerland, was
founded in 1971 as a not-for-profit organization. It was granted “other
international body” status in January 2015 by the Swiss Federal Government
under the Swiss Host-State Act (International Organization status requires
multiple governments.
The WEF’s mission is cited as “committed to improving the state of the
world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society
to shape global, regional, and industry agendas”.