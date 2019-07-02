PM joins WEF Annual Meeting

DALIAN, China, July 2, 2019 (BSS) – More than 1,800 leaders including

heads of state and government, business, civil society, academia and the arts

across the world gathered here as the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual

Meeting of the New Champions 2019 formally kicked off today.

“The three-day WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019”, also known as

WEF Summer Davos, is taking place in Chinese city of Dalian from July 1-3

under the theme – “Leadership 4.0 – Succeeding in a New Era of

Globalization”.

At the tip of Liaodong Peninsular, Dalian is a trading and financial

center in northeastern Asia and has gained the name ‘Hong Kong of Northern

China’.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inaugurated the meeting at Dalian International

Conference Center here this morning.

Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and

Governor of Liaoning Province Tang Yijun also spoke at the function.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here last night on a

bilateral official visit to China, attended the inaugural ceremony of the

event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese prime minister pledged that his

country will continue to focus on economic growth and reforms. “We’ll open up

new areas for foreign investors,” he said.

Li Keqiang stressed the need for adopting a comprehensive strategy to keep

up growth and reforms.

“We’ll eliminate rules and laws that are inconsistent to the international

laws,” he said.

The Chinese prime minister said the manufacturing industries of the

country have already been opened up for the foreign investors.

“Now we’re committed to opening up service sector for them,” he said,

adding the service sector is growing faster than other sectors.

Li Keqiang said both economy and market have expanded rapidly. “So there

is a need for opening up globalisation further and more trade

liberalisation,” he said.

Mentioning the slow pace of world trade and investment, the Chinese

premier put emphasis on new partnership and inclusive development to overcome

this crisis.

He said trade liberalisation and equal benefit are needed to face new

global challenges.

Chairperson of National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopment

Disorder Saima Wazed Hossain, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, PM’s

Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for

Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed

Palak were present, among others.

At the function, the prime minister exchanged greetings with other leaders

who attended the meeting.

The meeting will spur leaders to find new strategic models to adapt to the

world’s environmental challenges, regional competition, economic disparities

and technological disruption.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), based in Cologny-Geneva, Switzerland, was

founded in 1971 as a not-for-profit organization. It was granted “other

international body” status in January 2015 by the Swiss Federal Government

under the Swiss Host-State Act (International Organization status requires

multiple governments.

The WEF’s mission is cited as “committed to improving the state of the

world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society

to shape global, regional, and industry agendas”.