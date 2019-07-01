RU opens AR Mallik Lecture Hall

RAJSHAHI, July 1, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi University (RU) has opened Dr AR Mallik Lecture Hall in its Department of History here today as recognition to his laudable contribution to the nation-building process.

Dr Mallik was the first head of the Department of History and founding provost of the then RU’s Zinnah Hall (Sher-E-Bangla Fazlul Haque Hall at present).

He was also project director and first Vice-chancellor of Chattogram University, first Education Secretary of independent Bangladesh, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Delhi, Professor Emeritus of Jahangirnagar University and Finance Minister.

Dr Mallik had hoisted National Flag of Bangladesh at Chattogram University after the historic seventh March speech of Bangabandhu for the first time.

RU Vice-chancellor Professor Abdus Sobhan attended and addressed the lecture hall opening meeting as the chief guest while Pro-VCs Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria spoke as special guests with the history department chairman Prof Mortuza Khaled in the chair.

Arts Faculty Dean Prof Fazlul Haque, Social Science Faculty Dean Prof Fakhrul Haque and Honorary Professor of the History Department Shamsher Ali also spoke on the occasion.