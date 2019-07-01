JBCCI for attracting more Japanese investors

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) President Daisuke Arai today urged the authorities concerned to take more initiatives for improving the country’s business environment to attract more Japanese investors.

“There are 289 Japanese companies in Bangladesh and Dhaka has to work more on creating the business environment efficient,” he said while speaking at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of JBCCI held at Amari Hotel in the city on Sunday night.

Daisuke Arai presided over the function while JBCCI Secretary General Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun) conducted it.

As many as 115 persons including members of JBCCI attended the AGM. The First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka Takashi Shimokyoda also attended the event.

Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka Hiroyasu Izumi sent his message to the AGM.

During the function, Daisuke Arai introduced Yuji Ando who will become the next President of JBCCI after his departure in the last week of this month.

In his speech, Hiroyasu Izumi said Japan and Bangladesh have celebrated the 47th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The people of both of the countries have many things in common like the national flags, culture diversity and the mentality of bilateral friendship and cooperation to work in the private as well as in public sectors to grow together,” he added.

Moreover, JBCCI have awarded five members companies under five different categories in the event of “2nd JBCCI Business Excellence Award 2019.

The winning companies are: Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in manufacturing (large) category, Rieko Printing and Packaging (Private) Limited in manufacturing (SME) category, Conveyor Logistics Limited in Service Oriented (Large) category, New Vision Solutions Limited in service oriented (SME) category and Data Soft Systems Bangladesh Limited in innovation category.