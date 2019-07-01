Lalmonirhat, Rangpur in BFF-UNICEF U-16 Women’s Football final

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS)- Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts moved to final of the BFF-UNICEF U-16 Women’s Football Championship beating their respective rivals in the semi-finals held on Monday at Rangpur District Stadium in Rangpur.

In the day’s semi-final, Liva slammed a brilliant hat-trick as Lalmonirhat dumped Dinajpur district by 7-0 goals.

Apart from Liva’s hat-trick with three goals, Monty scored a brace while Arnia and Mariom netted one goal each for Lalmonirhat.

Earlier, in the day’s first semi-final, Rangpur district beat Nilphamari district by 3-2 goals in penalty shootout after the regulation timed ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

In the regulation time, Lima put Nilphamari ahead in the 16th minute while Maya scored the equalizer for Rangpur in the 51st minute of the match.