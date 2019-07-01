‘We can beat anyone on our day’

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was not inclined to loss his sleep, thinking too much about India’s strength as he believed that his side can beat anybody else if they can play to their true potential.

The Tigers have the experience to beat India in World Cup in 2007, when a youthful stunned India by five wickets. Mashrafe led the victory, claiming 4-38 while the then juniors– Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim chipped– in-with classy half-centuries.

Recalling the match, Mashrafe Mortaza has urged the teammates to drum up

the spirit of 2007 in a bid to keep their World Cup dreams alive as they take

on India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Bangladesh are currently sixth in the table and three points behind

fourth-placed England, meaning a defeat would end their semi-final chances

ahead of the final round of games. India, who sit second, can confirm a semi-

final place of their own with a win.

India also have history on their side. They have won the last two World

Cup meetings between the teams and lead the overall ODI head-to-head record

29-5, while Bangladesh have not beaten their rivals outside of Dhaka since

that famous win in Port of Spain.

However, the Tigers arrive in form, with two wins from their last three

World Cup matches as India suffered their first defeat of the tournament

against England on Sunday.

Mashrafe is, however, under no illusions as to the size of the task they

face against the top-ranked ODI side in the world.

“I am not surprised we are still in it. We have two matches and we have to

play our best. If we manage to win, it will be great but both teams are very

strong,” he said as quoted by International Cricket Council (ICC).

“India is very strong in this World Cup and it is not going to be easy but

we have to play hard and be at 100 percent in every area.

“Are we going to still be in it? May be or maybe not. Let’s see but we

have to play better than what we have done so far.

“Every time we have played India, they have mostly been better. The

current side is very strong too. But we go to play at our best but you never

know. If we reach 100 percent then you never know.

“In sport, anyone can beat anyone. It will be very hard but we have to be

at our best.”

England’s win against India was built on the opening partnership between

Jason Roy (66) and Jonny Bairstow (111).

The pair– who put on a tournament-high 160 for the first wicket– found

joy from attacking India’s spinners but Mashrafe is hesitant to employ a

similar tactic.

Instead, he’s hoping his own spin king Shakib Al Hasan– who has delivered

two centuries and three 50s with the bat as well as 10 wickets with the ball-

– is the match-winner.

“Shakib has been doing whatever he can do. He has been doing everything in

batting, bowling and fielding. For me, he has been the best performer at this

World Cup,” he said.

“There is much left and hopefully he can do whatever he has done and

finish on a good level.

“We can’t think, just because England did it, we will and get success

against their spinners. Our batting has been very good and we will stick to

the plan.

“England stuck to their plan, we stuck to ours.”