Catching fishes banned for two months in Sundarbans

BAGERHAT, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – The Forest Department has imposed two-month ban for catching all species of fishes in water bodies in the Sundarbans areas.

Md Mahmudul Hasan, an official of East Sundarbans Department, said, “There are 400 canals in the Sundarban areas … We have banned fish catching for conserving all sorts of fishes in water bodies of Sundarbans.”

“These two months — July and August — are breeding period of all fishes.

A section of dishonest fishermen catch fish using poison during these two

months,” he added.

Catching fish by using poison is a very harmful practice for all

indigenous species of fish, Mahmudul said adding, these practices are making

huge negative impact on biodiversity.

The Department of Fisheries sources said the authorities will strictly

monitor banning of fish catching during the months of July and August as the

fisheries sector is already facing extinction of many indigenous species of

fish. The initiative of banning fishing during the two months will

significantly contribute to the efforts of checking extinction of fishes in

the Sundarbans, they added.