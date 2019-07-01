Catching fishes banned for two months in Sundarbans

BAGERHAT, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – The Forest Department has imposed two-month ban for catching all species of fishes in water bodies in the Sundarbans areas.
Md Mahmudul Hasan, an official of East Sundarbans Department, said, “There are 400 canals in the Sundarban areas … We have banned fish catching for conserving all sorts of fishes in water bodies of Sundarbans.”
“These two months — July and August — are breeding period of all fishes.
A section of dishonest fishermen catch fish using poison during these two
months,” he added.
Catching fish by using poison is a very harmful practice for all
indigenous species of fish, Mahmudul said adding, these practices are making
huge negative impact on biodiversity.
The Department of Fisheries sources said the authorities will strictly
monitor banning of fish catching during the months of July and August as the
fisheries sector is already facing extinction of many indigenous species of
fish. The initiative of banning fishing during the two months will
significantly contribute to the efforts of checking extinction of fishes in
the Sundarbans, they added.