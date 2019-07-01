Higher secondary textbook available in market: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni announced the availability of the higher secondary level textbooks of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) in the market from today.

The minister inaugurated the textbook marketing activities at a ceremony at the NCTB Bhaban in the city as chief guest.

“Everyone should keep strong vigilance so no dishonest person or publisher can publish or copy illegally any of these text books,” she asked the authorities concerned.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Senior Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Md. Sohorab Hossain and Secretary of Technical and Madrasha Education Board Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed also spoke on the occasion as special guests with NCTB Chairman Professor Narayan Chandra Saha in the chair.

The Education Minister urged the officers, teachers, parents and all concerned to make the study enjoyable. Besides, Co-curriculum activities have to be prioritized to keep the student from drug addiction and others, she added.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury thanked the NCTB for publishing higher secondary level textbook in proper time.

A total of 30 lakh textbooks will be published, of which 20 lakh copies has already been printed and send to the 4,000 book sellers across the country.

NCTB said there will be no shortage of textbook for 11th and 12th grades students.