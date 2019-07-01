School teacher dies in road accident in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, July 1, 2019 (BSS)- A school teacher was killed in a road accident at Hajigonj Bazar on Chandpur-Cumilla highway. Towhidul Islam, 40, a teacher of Joypura SRMS High School of Ramgonj Upazila met the tragic end of his life when a pickup van collided head-on with the auto rickshaw he was riding.

Two more passengers of the auto rickshaw sustained injuries in the accident who are now undergoing treatment at Hajigonj Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the pick up van. But its driver could not be arrested.