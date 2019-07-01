Jatiya Party urges all not to spread rumours over Ershad’s health condition

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Party has urged all not to spread rumours over the health condition of HM Ershad who is now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here.

“His condition remains unchanged. Doctors are trying to ease his breathing condition. I am requesting all not to spread rumours over his health condition,” said GM Quader, younger brother of Ershad, while briefing reporters at the Jatiya Party Chairman’s Banani office here today.

GM Quader, also the acting chairman of Jatiya Party, said doctors are hopeful about the improvement of Ershad’s health condition. He said Ershad opened his eyes when Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader visited him at CMH this morning on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Jatiya Party is regularly briefing the media about the health condition of Ershad and if needed, the media will be briefed by Inter-Services Public Relations, he said and requested all concerned not to spread rumours over media and social media over the health condition of Ershad.

Jatiya Party’s secretary general Mashiur Rahman Ranga MP said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is inquiring about the health condition of Ershad constantly. Ranga urged all to pray for early recovery of Ershad.

Begum Rowshan Ershad, deputy leader of the opposition in parliament and Jatiya Party’s senior co-chairman, was beside his husband Ershand today and recited from the holy Quran for his early recovery.

On Sunday, GM Quader said his brother was given oxygen support due to respiratory problem. Ershad was admitted to the CMH on June 26 as his condition deteriorated.

The 89-year-old former President has been suffering from various old age complications.