Text of HC verdict declaring river Turag ‘juristic person’ released

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court today released full text of its judgement that declared river Turag as ‘legal and juristic person’ after concerned judges signed on it.

The copy of the 283-page judgment was uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the judgement on February 3, ordering the authorities concerned not to allow people accused of grabbing river lands to contest in polls and to get bank loan.

The court came up with the order declaring a rule issued earlier in this regard absolute. The judgement said all the rivers flowing through the country would get the same stature.

Rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) had filed the writ, while its counsel Manjil Morshed took part in the hearing.

“The court also ordered to prepare and release list of people grabbing river lands and water bodies, raising illegal infrastructures on those, preparing digital database of all the rivers, canals and water bodies by using satellite and arranging regular awareness program at all the educational institutes and industries,” advocate Morshed said on that day.