Couple gets life term for killing daughter in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 01, 2019 (BSS) -A court here on Sunday sentenced a couple to life tern rigorous imprisonment for murdering their daughter at Kaludaripara village under Badarganj upazila in the district about nine years back.

Judge of the Special District and Sessions Judge Court of Rangpur Sayeed Tareq handed down the sentence against convicts Ansar Ali and his wife Sakina Begum.

The prosecution says the convicts murdered their daughter Momena Begum, 27, following a family sequel with her and buried the body inside their cowshed on August 4 in 2008.

Being informed, Badarganj Thana police rushed to the spot, exhumed the body, sent it for autopsy to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue and filed murder case in this connection on the next day.

After investigating into the case, Badarganj Thana police submitted charge sheet against father and mother of the deceased daughter to the court when the trial began.

After examining witnesses and evidences of the case, the court found the couple guilty and pronounced the verdict against them.

Assistant Public Prosecutor of the Special District and Sessions Judge Court of Rangpur Advocate Joynal stood on behalf of the state while senior lawyer Advocate Ariful Islam defended the accused side.