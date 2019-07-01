‘Showcase Bangladesh’ in Kuala Lumpur on July 11

DHAKA, July 1 , 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) is going to organise the “4th Showcase Bangladesh-Go Global” in Kuala Lumpur on July 11 for promoting Bangladeshi products in the Malaysian market.

“The event will be held on July 11 at the Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur for creating brand awareness about the Bangladeshi products and services among the Malaysian entrepreneurs,” said BMCCI President Syed Moazzam Hossain at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in the city.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to attend the showcase as the chief guest while State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed, Deputy Minister for International Trade and Industry (MITI) of Malaysia YB Dr Ong Kian and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim will be present as

special guests.

Moazzem said BMCCI is organizing the fair in collaboration with the

Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and supported by the Malaysia

South-South Association (MASSA), Malaysia External Trade Development

Corporation (MATRADE) and Bangladesh economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

The ‘Showcase Bangladesh-Go Global’ is BMCCI’s flagship event to attract

investment in Bangladesh and expand the bilateral trade between Bangladesh

and Malaysia by facilitating business-to-business interaction among

interested companies, he added.

With the theme of ‘Go Global’ the BMCCI president said, the event will

explore key trade and investment opportunities that exist for Bangladesh in

particular from Malaysian counterparts.

“The event will also focus on trade and investment practices,

opportunities and challenges of major stakeholders- both private and public,”

he added.

Moazzam Hossain said Bangladesh has lucrative export product lines in

terms of quality and sustainability, like readymade oven and knit garments,

frozen fish, leather goods, jute and jute products, tea, pharmaceutical

products, ceramic tableware, halal products, leather products and ICT.

He said BMCCI is not only promoting Bangladeshi products in Malaysia but

also offering better investment opportunities for the Malaysian entrepreneurs

in Bangladesh.

“The showcase targets holding several interactive networking options

both for Bangladeshi and Malaysian business people,” he added.

The event will be comprised of seminars and B2B meetings, together with

showcasing Bangladeshi products. It will be attended by major business

houses, interested investors and government bodies of Malaysia and also the

local investors from Bangladesh who aspires to bring investment from Malaysia

to Bangladesh.

During the press conference, Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia in

Dhaka Amir Farid Abu Hasan, Chairman of the ‘4th Showcase Bangladesh-Go

Global’ organising committee M Alamgir Jalil and BMCCI Secretary General

Shabbir Ahmed Khan, among others, were present.