DU celebrates 98th founding anniversary amid festivity

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – Country’s oldest university and highest
echelon of academic excellence, Dhaka University (DU) is celebrating its 98th
founding day today in a befitting manner.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate
messages on the eve of the day.
In his message, President Abdul Hamid said, “The Dhaka University (DU)
is a glittering example of the country. I express sincere greetings to the
current and former students, teachers, guardians and the staffs on the 98th
founding anniversary of the university, which is promoting knowledge for a
long time.”
“A knowledge based society is a pre-requisite to establish a developed
Bangladesh within 2041. Everybody hopes that Dhaka University will play a key
role in creating knowledge through providing quality education and research.
I urge the DU authorities to introduce all concerned with innovations in the
era of globalization, spread the field of research and utilise the knowledge
for the welfare of the people and the country.”
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her greetings to
the members of DU family on the 98th anniversary of DU.
“Today, Bangladesh is synonymous with the journey of continuous
development and the Dhaka University with its world-class excellence is one
of the main associates of advancing Bangladesh,” said Sheikh Hasina.
“The theme of this year’s DU Day is “Qualitative Education, Barriers and
Solution”. I appreciate the DU authority to select such a timely theme. It is
praiseworthy the way DU is working to achieve the expected quality of
education,” said the Prime Minister.
The university authority has chalked out elaborate programmes to
celebrate the day amid festivity and fanfare.
DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman announced a day-long
programme to mark the day.
“We have taken elaborate initiatives to ensure the educational quality
and environment on the eve of ‘Mujib Barsho’ (Mujib Year) and the centenary
of the university,” the VC said.
The day-long programmes include: assembly of teachers, students and
staffs at 10:00am at Mall Chattar on the campus, hoisting of the national
flag as well as DU flag, releasing of pigeons, cutting cake and arranging
musical programme and bringing out colourful procession.
A discussion meeting titled “Qualitative Education, Barriers and
Solution” will be held at the TSC auditorium where Emeritus Professor Dr
Serajul Islam Choudhury will present the keynote speech.
Arts Faculty building, Curzon Hall, TSC building and other important
infrastructures of the university have been illuminated displaying dazzling
lights. Rare manuscripts are being exhibited at the university central
library from 10am to 1pm on that day.
Moreover, a friendly cricket match will be held between Dhaka University
Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and DU Journalists’ Association (DUJA) at
3:00 pm on the university central field.
The day is being observed to mark the launching of academic activities
by the university on July 1, 1921.
Starting off with just 877 students in three faculties and 12
departments in 1921, the university has grown to accommodate over 43,385
students and 2,010 teachers in 84 departments and 13 institutes presently.
The DU has played a vital role in Bangladesh history. Its students and
teachers had sacrificed their lives in the Language Movement in 1952, the
Mass Upsurge in 1969 and the Liberation War in 1971.
Even the national flag of Bangladesh was first hoisted at Bot Tola on
the DU campus on March 2, 1971.