DU celebrates 98th founding anniversary amid festivity

DHAKA, July 1, 2019 (BSS) – Country’s oldest university and highest

echelon of academic excellence, Dhaka University (DU) is celebrating its 98th

founding day today in a befitting manner.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate

messages on the eve of the day.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said, “The Dhaka University (DU)

is a glittering example of the country. I express sincere greetings to the

current and former students, teachers, guardians and the staffs on the 98th

founding anniversary of the university, which is promoting knowledge for a

long time.”

“A knowledge based society is a pre-requisite to establish a developed

Bangladesh within 2041. Everybody hopes that Dhaka University will play a key

role in creating knowledge through providing quality education and research.

I urge the DU authorities to introduce all concerned with innovations in the

era of globalization, spread the field of research and utilise the knowledge

for the welfare of the people and the country.”

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her greetings to

the members of DU family on the 98th anniversary of DU.

“Today, Bangladesh is synonymous with the journey of continuous

development and the Dhaka University with its world-class excellence is one

of the main associates of advancing Bangladesh,” said Sheikh Hasina.

“The theme of this year’s DU Day is “Qualitative Education, Barriers and

Solution”. I appreciate the DU authority to select such a timely theme. It is

praiseworthy the way DU is working to achieve the expected quality of

education,” said the Prime Minister.

The university authority has chalked out elaborate programmes to

celebrate the day amid festivity and fanfare.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman announced a day-long

programme to mark the day.

“We have taken elaborate initiatives to ensure the educational quality

and environment on the eve of ‘Mujib Barsho’ (Mujib Year) and the centenary

of the university,” the VC said.

The day-long programmes include: assembly of teachers, students and

staffs at 10:00am at Mall Chattar on the campus, hoisting of the national

flag as well as DU flag, releasing of pigeons, cutting cake and arranging

musical programme and bringing out colourful procession.

A discussion meeting titled “Qualitative Education, Barriers and

Solution” will be held at the TSC auditorium where Emeritus Professor Dr

Serajul Islam Choudhury will present the keynote speech.

Arts Faculty building, Curzon Hall, TSC building and other important

infrastructures of the university have been illuminated displaying dazzling

lights. Rare manuscripts are being exhibited at the university central

library from 10am to 1pm on that day.

Moreover, a friendly cricket match will be held between Dhaka University

Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and DU Journalists’ Association (DUJA) at

3:00 pm on the university central field.

The day is being observed to mark the launching of academic activities

by the university on July 1, 1921.

Starting off with just 877 students in three faculties and 12

departments in 1921, the university has grown to accommodate over 43,385

students and 2,010 teachers in 84 departments and 13 institutes presently.

The DU has played a vital role in Bangladesh history. Its students and

teachers had sacrificed their lives in the Language Movement in 1952, the

Mass Upsurge in 1969 and the Liberation War in 1971.

Even the national flag of Bangladesh was first hoisted at Bot Tola on

the DU campus on March 2, 1971.