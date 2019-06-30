Three killers of Uber driver put on remand

DHAKA, June 30, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today put three killers of Uber driver Arman, 40, on a two-day remand each in the case lodged over the June 13 incident.

Investigation officer and DB inspector Mehedi Hasan produced the trio Abid Al Sizan, 20, Shariful Islam 18, and Sajib, 18, before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sayeed and pleaded for a 10-day remand.

The court after hearing the plea placed them on a two-day remand each.

Earlier police arrested Sajib from Madhabpur, Habiganj, Sizan from Rampura in the capital and Shariful from Uttara in different raids on June 29.

Police at a press briefing held here today said the three killed Arman only to snatch his Toyota Allion car and Sizan was the main planner behind the crime.

“He took money in advance from someone to collect a Toyota Allion car. He then included Sajib and Shariful in his plan. They bought the knives used in the killing from New Market on June 13. Later they started hiring car on Uber”, police said.

They cancelled five trip requests one by one as the car was not of a model of their choice.

On sixth request they found Arman with Toyota Allion car,” Additional Commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Abdul Baten told newsmen.

The DB official said they took Arman in front of the house no 52, road no 16, sector -14 under Uttara West Police Station on the night of June 13 and slashed his throat from behind.

But they left the car with its driver’s body inside, sensing danger, Baten further said.