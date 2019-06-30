Price fall in large-caps drives stocks down

DHAKA, June 30, 2019 (BSS) – Stock markets today closed the session of the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The falling major sectors were financial institutions and insurance. A total of 138 securities of the large-cap group moved down due to lower activities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 8.42 points down at 5,421.62. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 1.14 points down at 1,244.69. But, the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 4.19 points up at 1,929.09.

The daily trade fell to 12.93 crore shares from Thursday’s 14.90 crore shares and the day’s trade value at DSE decreased to Taka 469.75 crore from Taka 517.35 crore of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 353 securities, prices of 122 securities closed higher against 175 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were HRTEX, 1STPRMFMF, SEMLLECMF, Acme Lab and ALIF. The major losing companies were First Finance, PLFSL, VAMLBDMF1, ILFSL and Purabi General.

BSCCL topped the turnover list followed by Square Pharma, UPGDCL, Singer BD and National Polymer.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 8.38 points down at 16,634.21.

At CSE, 265 issues were traded. Of those, 96 closed higher and 129 closed lower when 2.87 crore shares worth Taka 112.98 crore changed hands.