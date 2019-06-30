CTOP wins RCCI Board of Directors election

RANGPUR, June 30, 2019 (BSS) – The Combined Traders’ Oikko Parisahd (CTOP) won all 18 posts in two groups in the election of Board of Directors of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the next two-year (2019-2021)term.

“Led by incumbent President of RCCI Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, the CTOP won all 12 posts in General Group and all six in Associate Group in the election held at Police Hall auditorium in the city on Saturday,” a press release said today.

A total of 18 candidates contested for 12 posts in General Group and 13 candidates for six posts in Associate Group from two panels in the election held uninterruptedly from 9 am to 4 pm.

After counting, Chairman of the RCCI Election Board- 2019-2021 and Senior Assistant Vice-president and Manager of Rangpur Branch of National Bank Limited Md. Abdur Rahim announced the results around 9:30 pm Saturday night.

Twelve winners in General Group are: Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, Shajahan Babu, Obaidur Rahman Ratan, Motahar Hossain Mandal Mowla, Amjad Hossain Chowdhury, Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Ashraful Alam Al Amin, Manjur Ahmed Azad, Azizul Islam Mintu, Akbar Ali, Partho Bose and Debobrata Sarker Ranju.

The six winners in Associate Group are: Mostafa Hossain Ripon, Md. Zulfiquer Aziz Khan, Md. Habibur Rahman Raja, Khemchand Somani Rabi, Ajay Prasad Babon and Pronoy Banik.

“As per announced election schedule, all 18 Directors-elect of RCCI Board of Directors, will elect its President, Senior Vice-president and Vice-president of the local apex trade body at a meeting to be held on July 1 next for the 2019-2021 term,” the release added.