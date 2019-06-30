Efforts on to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu, Anisul informs JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 30, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today informed the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that all-out efforts of the government are on to bring back home the fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman for execution of the court verdict.

“The process of bringing back the killers of Bangabandhu, who are remain fugitive and have

taken shelter in different countries, is underway. Law, justice and parliamentary affairs, foreign and home affairs ministries are working together to this end,” the minister said.

Anisul was replying to a starred question from treasury bench lawmaker Abul Kalam Azad in the House.

An appeal has been filed with Federal Court of Justice in Canada to compel the Canadian

government for giving information on how (legal status) Bangabandhu’s fugitive killer Noor

Chowdhury is staying in Canada, he said.

Besides, legal and diplomatic steps have been taken to bring back home Rashed Chowdhury

from the USA, the law minister said, adding that a lawyer has been appointed there for taking

legal action.

The taskforce formed by the government is also working to bring back home other fugitive

killers while red alert has been issued to arrest the fugitive killers through Interpol, Anisul

informed the House.

He also informed that there are a total of 1,148 conventional laws in the country from 1799 to June 2019.