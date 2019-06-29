Hasan for instilling human values into students

DHAKA, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today called upon the teachers and guardians to infuse human values and principles into the minds of students to make them worthy citizens of the country.

“One cannot succeed in life by dint of merits only. Human values and ethics are needed along with merits to this end,” he told a ceremony at Scholastica School’s Senior Campus, Uttara in the city.

Principal of the school Brigadier General Kaiser Ahmed (Retd) and school’s director and chief operating officer Wasima Parvin addressed the discussion.

The minister urged the students to think big for the country and the state instead of themselves only to make the nation a prosperous one.

Dr Hasan said though Bangladesh is densely populated country, it has become a food-surplus country from a food deficit one.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country now exports food after meeting its domestic demand, he said.

Later, the minister handed over certificates among 133 students who completed their ‘A’ level.