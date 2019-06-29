Country requires about 1000 engineers in next 5 years: Nasrul

DHAKA, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the country will need about one thousand engineers in power sector in next five years.

The state minister was addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day National Career Fair-2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital under the arrangement of BRAC University, a press release said here today.

He urged the youths not to get frustrated for scarcely having jobs as the size of the country’s economy is expanding.

He also said the potentiality of the mineral sector in Bangladesh is also growing as the country is now on the highway of development spree.

With Brac University Vice Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang in the chair, the programme was addressed, among others, by Secretary of Ministry of Youth and Sports Dr Md Jafar Uddin as the special guest.