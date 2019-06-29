Bangladesh marching towards development: Palak

NATORE, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said Bangladesh is marching towards the journey of development under dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The present government is working relentlessly to complete unfinished tasks of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he told a meeting on birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu in the conference room of deputy commissioner here.

Palak said, “Bangabandhu struggled throughout his life for political, economical and cultural emancipation of Bangali nation. Bangladesh emerged as an impendent country on the world map in 1971 under courageous and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu.”

He urged the young generation to follow the ideology of Bangabandhu to build an economically advanced country.

Officials of local administrations and other government offices and representatives of local government bodies, among others, attended the meeting with Deputy Commissioner Md Shahriaz in the chair.