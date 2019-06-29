NSDA logo finalized

DHAKA, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – The government has finalized the logo of the National Skills Development Authority formed under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for regulating overall skill development activities in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday finalized the logo from 14 samples submitted to the PMO by the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), said a press release of NSDA today.

Expressing gratefulness to the prime minister for giving approval to the logo, NSDA Executive Chairman Md Faroque Hossain said through the finalization of the logo, NSDA has achieved a great milestone.

“This logo will recognize the national skill certificates, issued to the skills trained persons by the NSDA, to national and international workforce market. We know that the skill development drive, now, is the key tool, to develop the country further economically, in line with the target of the prime minister,” he said.

To finalize its logo, NSDA made request to 14 renowned artists, of them 7 submitted 41 logos.

Executive Committee of the NSDA made a short list of 14 logos in a preliminary scrutiny. And the prime minister has made the final choice giving a kick off to the uninterrupted journey of the NSDA.