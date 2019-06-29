Every people will be benefited by the budget: PM

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today

described the proposed budget for FY 2019-20 as people-friendly, development-

oriented and balanced one, saying that everyone will be benefitted by the budget

as it will help continue the pace of ongoing development.

“Everyone will be benefitted by the budget,—this budget will help us to go

forward with continuing the pace of ongoing development to build a happy,

develop and a prosperous country,” she said while winding up the general

discussion on the proposed budget in the parliament.

MORE TO COME…