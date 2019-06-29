Rangpur road crash kills three motorcyclists

RANGPUR, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Shothibari Filing Station point on the Rangpur-Dhaka Highway in Mithapukur upazila of the district last night.

“The accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound night coach from Rangpur hit a motorcycle carrying the three youths while overtaking another vehicle there at around 10:30 pm,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur Thana Md. Jafar Ali told BSS today.

Two of the youths, Murad Hossain, 35, and Madhu Mian, 30, of nearby village

Shothibari Haripur in the upazila, were killed on the spot while another one

named Sambhu, 28, of the same village was critically wounded.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued injured youth Sambhu and

sent him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his

injuries after midnight.

“We have seized the night coach and efforts were on to nab its absconding

driver and helper,” the OC said adding, a case was filed in this connection

with Mithapukur Thana today.