FIBA Asia U-16 Basketball begins on Wednesday

DHAKA, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – The South Asian zonal qualifying round of 3rd Dhaka Bank FIBA Asia U-16 Basketball championship will begin from Wednesday (July 3) at Dhanmondi Basketball Gymnasium.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza is expected to inaugurate the three-day meet as the chief guest at 11 am On July 3.

Apart from host Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan will take part in the championship sponsored by Dhaka Bank and organized by Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF).

In this regards, a press conference was held today (Saturday) at BOA auditorium to provide all the details of the meet.

Tournament sponsor Dhaka Bank first Vice President and Head Communication and Branding division Khandaker Anwar Ehtesham, BBF President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, BBF General Secretary and South Asian Basketball Association secretary general AK Sarkar, were present and spoke on the occasion.

Dhaka Bank first vice president and head Communication and Branding Division Khandaker Anwar Ehtesham said they are relentlessly working for the development of country’s sports as well as the expansion of country’s basketball and hoped that they would continue their effort for the development of sports in the future.

All foreign teams are expected to reach Dhaka on July 2nd.