Dhaka-New York Biman flights within this year, Mahbub tells JS

JATIYA SANGSAD, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that it would be possible to start Biman flights on

Dhaka-New York route by the end of this year.

“Work is under way to upgrade the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to category-1. There is a plan to operate Biman flights on Dhaka-New York route after upgradation

of the CAAB to category-1 by the end of this year,” he said.

The state minister was replying to a tabled question from treasury bench lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury in the House.